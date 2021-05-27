Boxing at the heart of Gem Fitness

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most gyms you go to will be the same: the equipment, the atmosphere, the workout. But Gem Fitness in Tigard is offering something different.

Cem Eren, founder and owner of Gem Fitness boxing gym, was born in Germany, but moved to Texas at 17. Eren was always intrigued by training and fell in love with the process of not just formally training people in weight-lifting, but boxing as well.

“I was always interested in learning about the human body, how it works, and why some things are better for you than others, I was just always fascinated about it,” he told KOIN 6 News.

One thing that separates Eren from everybody else is his consistent and real enthusiasm that he brings to the gym each and every day.

“You really cannot fake this, this is really who I am,” he said. “I bring so much energy because I truly feel like if I give it out, it will come back to me as well. It’s really hard to explain, I love unlocking people’s true potential.”

A big attraction that turned many of Portland natives’ attention to the coach is the fact that he trains high level athletes, including Portland’s beloved All-Star Damian Lillard.

“You sometimes forget how big certain athletes are,” Eren said. “He comes in here and works hard, he loves the sport, he’s a student of it and continues to learn and progress, I think it really helps him.”

The most important thing for Eren is just helping those who come into the gym out and continue to help them unlock their potential.

“At the end of the day, if you come into this gym, my job is to help you get better, no matter what.”