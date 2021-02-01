Brady vs Mahomes: What you need to know

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are many storylines heading into Super LV, but none is more intriguing than the match-up between star quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

Brady, who has already become the most accomplished quarterback of all-time, is making his 10th Super Bowl appearance compared to the young rising star Patrick Mahomes, who is appearing in his second straight Super Bowl. 

Both quarterbacks are looking to leave Super Bowl LV with a win that would further their stamp their name in the record book. 

We take a look and compare these two star quarterbacks.

