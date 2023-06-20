The Lake Oswego and Oregon City natives are rising stars - and best friends

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “Can you tell me how this friendship began?”

It was a simple question to begin interviewing Lake Oswego sprinter Mia Brahe-Pedersen and Oregon City long jumper/sprinter Sophia Beckmon about what the track superstars mean to each other.

It was also the moment you knew how close the duo were.

They both looked at each other, giggled, tried to pass the story off to one another, before Beckmon with a big smile and said, “OK, fine!”

Brahe-Pedersen and Beckmon, naturally, met on the track.

“We started the race, and I was like, ‘She just beat me. Who is this girl? I don’t know who this is at all.’ Because I hadn’t been beaten yet,” said Beckmon.

That was back in middle school.

Eventually Beckmon would join Mia’s track club team and the friendship flourished from there, as the duo flourished to become the best in their events in the country in their age group.

“Track is like our job, so it’s basically like working with your best friend. It keeps things easy,” said Brahe-Pedersen.

This past weekend Hayward Field hosted Nike Outdoor Nationals, track and field’s high school national championships.

Mia Brahe-Pedersen took first in both the 100 and 200, running the second-fastest 200m time in U.S. high school history. Beckmon took second in both the 100 and 200, while winning the long jump event.

“For me it has changed so much, seeing her succeed in everything that she does, if I have any questions, I can just go to her,” Beckmon said of their friendship. “She’s always helping me out with those bigger things, bigger interviews. Figuring things out information-wise on what I need to be doing, and what I should be doing.”

Oregon City long jumper/sprinter Sophia Beckmon, left, Lake Oswego sprinter Mia Brahe-Pedersen, June 2023 (KOIN)

“Having someone like Sophia, who can share those experiences with me, it’s like free therapy,” echoed Brahe-Pedersen. “Having her there with me, you would have to have someone like that in your life and go through the experiences that we’ve gone through to really understand, but I’m really grateful to have her.”

Nike Outdoor Nationals marked one of the last times the pair will compete together on the high school circuit, as Sophia is a year older than Mia and headed to jump for Illinois next season.

However, they are confident that they’ll be at track meets together again for a long time to come.

“I have no doubt in my mind that we will eventually make it to the pro circuit together,” said Brahe-Pedersen. “I don’t think there’s anything that can really keep us apart from each other because our greatness will always bring us back to each other.”