PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been over a decade since Brandon Roy put on a Portland uniform, but the organization is hoping that the Blazers legend will be a good luck charm once again next week.

The organization announced Tuesday that the former all-star shooting guard will represent Portland at the NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago on Tuesday, May 16. The lottery will air on ESPN at 5:30 p.m.

Roy was the 2007 Rookie of the Year and spent five seasons with the Blazers, averaging 18.8 points per game. He also made three All-Star teams and was named to the All-NBA team twice before his career was cut short due to knee injuries.

After finishing the 2022-23 regular season with a 33-49 record, Portland has the fifth-best odds to win the lottery at 10.5%.

This won’t be the first time Roy has represented the Blazers at the Draft Lottery. Roy was in New Jersey representing the Blazers during the 2007 lottery where Portland received the No. 1 overall pick and drafted Ohio State center Greg Oden — the Blazers had just a 5.3% chance to receive the top pick that year.

Nineteen-year-old French phenom Victor Wembanyama is expected to be the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The 7-foot-2 stretch forward is averaging just over 21 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Metropolitans 92 in the LNB Pro A.