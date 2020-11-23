Breaking down Oregon’s sluggish win against UCLA

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Week 3 in the Pac-12 has wrapped up and the Oregon Ducks have moved to 3-0 after a sluggish 38-35 win over the UCLA Bruins, facing off against the team’s former head coach, Chip Kelly.

Ducks starting quarterback Tyler Shough finished the game with 334 yards through the air and three touchdowns and was complimented by a stellar performance from USC transfer reciver Devon Williams who finished the game six receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown.

The Ducks defense struggled in this game though giving up 462 of total offense to the bruins and giving up the most points they have so far this season.

In this week’s Keys to the Game segment, we’re breaking down what happened in the Ducks win over the Bruins and why they seemed to struggle so much against the former Duck mastermind.