Bucks beat Blazers for 3rd straight win

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds, Khris Middleton scored 30 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 122-101 on Saturday.

Eric Bledsoe added 29 points for the Bucks, who made 14 3-pointers led by Middleton’s 4-for-4 performance. Antetokounmpo had 13 points and seven rebounds in the first quarter alone and Milwaukee went on to its third straight win.

Damian Lillard finished with 26 points while CJ McCollum scored 20 and Carmelo Anthony had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Portland lost for the eighth time in 10 games.