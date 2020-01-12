Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Bucks beat Blazers for 3rd straight win

Sports

Portland lost for the eighth time in 10 games

by: ERIK GARCÍA GUNDERSEN/Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, dribbles around Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds, Khris Middleton scored 30 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 122-101 on Saturday.

Eric Bledsoe added 29 points for the Bucks, who made 14 3-pointers led by Middleton’s 4-for-4 performance. Antetokounmpo had 13 points and seven rebounds in the first quarter alone and Milwaukee went on to its third straight win.

Damian Lillard finished with 26 points while CJ McCollum scored 20 and Carmelo Anthony had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Portland lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

AJ in Action

More AJ in Action

Athlete of the Week

More Athlete of the Week

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget