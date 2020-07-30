Burnside Skatepark icon pushes for change

My-G's soul is in the very concrete of the one of the world's most iconic skateparks, how he channels the community he grew up in under the Burnside Bridge into music

Built by skateboarders, for skateboarders.

That’s the legacy of the Burnside Skatepark, one of the most iconic DIY skateparks in the world, built under the Burnside Bridge in Portland, Oregon.

My-G has been there from the beginning. Pouring concrete, riding the rails and part of the fabric of the Burnside community.

In that community, all that mattered was the energy you brought, and your desire to skate. With a broom propped up in the southeast corner of the park, the skaters who rode under the bridge took care of their park like they took care of each other. Race, ethnicity, socio-economic background, none of that mattered.

It’s the way of life My-G was raised on, and now it’s the community he continues to create through music.

Behind a powerful logo of two fists, one black and one white, fist-bumping each other, InDaMix creates music and memories that lift people up, and bring them together.