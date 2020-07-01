Calabro steps down ahead of NBA season restart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After four years of work as the Portland Trail Blazers play-by-play announcer, Kevin Calabro said he is stepping down.

“This was a very difficult decision to make and I want to thank the Allen family and Chris McGowan for their support and understanding,” said Calabro in a statement Wednesday. “I’ll always be grateful to the Rip City fans for welcoming me into the family.”

Calabro, who joined the Blazers broadcast team in the 2016-17 season, added that the move away from the booth was so he could spend more time with his own family.

Calabro began his affiliation with the NBA in 1979 as a radio pregame host and part time public announcer for his hometown Indiana Pacers. He got his first shot as a play-by-play man doing hockey for the Indianapolis Checkers. His first NBA stint was with the Kansas City Kings at the age of 25.

Today, Calabro is recognized as a top tier broadcaster destined for the Hall of Fame. He was named Oregon’s top sports broadcaster in 2018 to go with multiple such honors in the state of Washington during his 21-year tenure as the voice of the Seattle SuperSonics. During his career in the NBA he has broadcast for TNT, NBA TV, ESPN Television and for three years served as the radio voice for the NBA for ESPN radio working with Hall of Famers Dr. Jack Ramsay and Hubie Brown.

Blazers TV host Jordan Kent will be filling the role of play-by-play for the remainder of the 2019-20 season set to tip off on July 31 in Orlando.