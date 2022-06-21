PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Caleb Swanigan, the former Portland Trail Blazers forward, has reportedly died at age 25.

Swanigan was drafted 26th overall by the Blazers in 2017.

He played in Portland for two seasons as a role player before being traded briefly to the Sacramento Kings. He made his way back to the Blazers in 2019, playing 20 more games to finish his short career here.

The Allen County Indiana Coroner’s Office confirmed to KOIN 6’s Nexstar sister station in Fort Wayne that Swanigan died of natural causes.

In a Twitter post, the Blazers said “We are heartbroken by the passing of former Trail Blazers player Caleb Swanigan. Our thoughts and prayers are with Caleb’s family, friends and all who loved him.”

Purdue University, Swanigan’s alma mater, shared similar sentiments. “The world lost a gentle soul last night,” Purdue Mens Basketball tweeted.