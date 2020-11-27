Camas’ Faith Bergstrom: Leader with a level head

Faith Bergstrom is a senior leader on and off the court for the Camas Papermakers, November 2020 (KOIN)

CAMAS, Wash. (KOIN) — Faith Bergstrom is as humble as she is good. The 6-2 senior has been a menace for opposing teams throughout her entire high school career, but it’s her mental strength and leadership that may guide her Camas Papermakers to a 4-A title in Washington state in 2020.

If the season gets played.

“The whole COVID thing just got rid of mostly everything so we’re just staying at home,” she told KOIN 6 News. “It definitely sucks that we can’t practice together, haven’t been able to get in with the team as much. It’s definitely difficult.”

Despite the challenges of the unknown, Bergstrom has emerged as a leader in her senior season. She’s the ultimate competitor but when times are tough she keeps a level head.

That’s an attribute that reminds her head coach, Scott Thompson, of one of the best leaders in recent NBA history.

“I kind of relate her temperament to Tim Duncan,” he said. “That’s the way she plays, too. Like can’t rattle her. If there’s a free throw at the end of the game you want her taking it because you know she can handle the pressure.”

“I don’t know if it’s just my parents or what, but like, I take things as they go,” Bergstrom said. “That’s kind of how I’ve been going through this whole COVID thing, too.”

In the fall, she will take her talents — both on and off the floor — to Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo where she will major in engineering. But in the meantime, the focus is on now and a shot at a state title for Faith Bergstrom and the Camas Papermakers.