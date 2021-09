Carlota Ciganda, of Spain, watches her tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the LPGA Cambia Portland Classic golf tournament in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The LPGA Tour’s Cambia Portland Classic is closed to spectators for Saturday’s events due to overnight rain and wind, the official event page announced in a Tweet.

Those wishing to watch the tournament in person Saturday will have to wait, organizers said, citing safety concerns for fans, volunteers, players and staff.

It is unclear whether fans will be able to return Sunday or receive refunds.

KOIN 6 will update this story as more information becomes available.