Carmelo Anthony returning to Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers’ Carmelo Anthony (00) shoots a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

Other Trail Blazers express excitement at the news of Anthony's 1 year deal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the Trail Blazers’ run in the Orlando bubble ended Carmelo Anthony was asked of his plans for playing in the 2020-2021 season.

“I pray it can be Portland,” was Anthony’s response.

On the second day of 2020 NBA Free Agency, his prayers were answered.

Sources told ESPN Saturday the 36 year-old power forward agreed to a one year deal with Portland. Reaction to news of his signing from other players on the Trail Blazers was immediate, and excited.

“I’m genuinely very happy to get Melo back on our team,” Blazers star guard Damian Lillard told KOIN 6’s AJ McCord. “It’s that simple.”

CJ McCollum echoed Lillard’s sentiment to KOIN6.

“Glad he wanted to run it back with us,” McCollum said.”He’s excited and we’re looking forward to this season. That’s my guy.”

The Trail Blazers report for camp December 1st ahead of the 2020-2021 shortened NBA season which is scheduled to begin December 22nd.