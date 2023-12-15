The junior guard’s recruitment exploded over the summer and eventually led to him committing to the Oregon Ducks.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You may not have heard of Central Catholic’s Isaac Carr before, but you will.

He’s only a junior and already committed to Oregon.

“Oregon is just like, that’s crazy,” said Carr. “Because it’s a higher level than I would’ve ever been able to imagine myself playing at.”

But maybe Carr should’ve anticipated it.

He started receiving Division I offers after his high school freshman season, but in the summer after last year’s sophomore campaign, his recruiting blew up.

“It was a lot,” said Carr with a laugh. “I didn’t really expect it.”

The reason why he garnered so much attention? He asked himself a simple question, and it led to him expanding his game in every way.

“How can I affect winning in more ways than just shooting threes? I just started rebounding and trying to go for rebounds and stuff. That helped me get more touches on the ball and that led to being more confident and playing defense and then I started getting a little bit stronger, and I could drive a little bit. It was all coming together,” he said.

He went on a visit and then eventually committed to the Ducks in October.

“I think it’s just the best opportunity I’ll be able to get at any school. The coaches, I like them, they like me. I think we’re on the same page on a lot of stuff. It’s close to home. Super cool facilities. I think it’s a super good level. It’s going to be super competitive for me there. I think it’s just a great opportunity for me there,” said Carr.

He continues a recent trend of the Ducks landing the vast majority of high-profile in-state recruits.

Carr is also already drawing inspiration from a player who just beat Carr and his team in the state quarterfinals last year and is now starting for Oregon in former West Linn guard Jackson Shelstad.

“It motivates me to just keep working harder,” said Carr of Shelstad’s success. “If I get lazy or don’t start working as hard, then I might never have that chance, but if I stay at it and keep working hard, maybe I’ll have that opportunity and take advantage of it. “

And thankfully we have two more years of being able to take advantage of watching Carr play basketball in the Portland area.