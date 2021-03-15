Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum off Blazers injury report

CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts after his three point basket against the Chicago Bulls in the first quarter at Moda Center on January 05, 2021 in Portland (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images))

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — CJ McCollum is officially off of the Portland Trail Blazers’ injury report.

The Blazers guard, who was having an All Star caliber season before his injury, has been cleared to play in Tuesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

McCollum was sidelined with a fractured left foot, which happened on Jan. 18 in a game against Atlanta. In the 13 games he started for the Trail Blazers, McCollum averaged 26.7 points a game, five rebounds and nearly four assists.

The Blazers got more good news on the injury front with forward Harry Giles III upgraded to “questionable” on the same injury report. Giles has been out with a calf injury since Feb. 16.