CJ McCollum out at least 4 weeks with hairline fracture to left foot

CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts after his three point basket against the Chicago Bulls in the first quarter at Moda Center on January 05, 2021 in Portland (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images))

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers say guard CJ McCollum will be out for at least four weeks due to a hairline fracture in his left foot.

According to the NBA, his injury was from Saturday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, when he left during halftime due to a foot sprain. Officials say he will be re-evaluated after four weeks and will have to wear a walking boot during his recovery.

INJURY UPDATE: Further imaging reveals CJ McCollum with a small hairline fracture to the lateral cuneiform in his left foot and a mid-foot sprain. McCollum will wear a walking boot and be re-evaluated in four weeks. — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 19, 2021

Damian Lillard scored 36 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rebounded from a first-half deficit to beat the Hawks 112-106. Enes Kanter added 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Blazers, who have won five of their last six. Trae Young had 26 points and 11 assists, while Clint Capela added 25 points and 11 rebounds for Atlanta.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.