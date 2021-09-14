CJ McCollum to turn Willamette Valley property into vineyard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Trail Blazer CJ McCollum and his wife Elise recently purchased a large property in the Willamette Valley.

The couple bought the 318-acre property in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA with plans to prepare the land for grape production.

McCollum launched a wine brand last year, McCollum Heritage 91 wines, which will continue to be produced at Adelsheim Vineyard until the vineyard is ready for production.

The newly acquired property borders Resonance Vineyard and contains multiple micro-climates, a five-acre reservoir, several irrigation ponds, a rock quarry and a nursery operation.