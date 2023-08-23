Gregg raised $10,000 so that 20 kids could go back to school shopping free of charge.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re only a few weeks away from kids going back to school so understandably malls are currently packed with kids shopping.

However, on Wednesday the Vancouver Mall had 20 very special kids taking part in the yearly festivities — some for their first time ever.

Clackamas High alum and Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg raised $10,000 to give 20 underprivileged kids, most of which are foster children, $500 each to spend on whatever they needed for back to school at the mall.

“It’s exciting. I was stressed out for a long time about it. Lost sleep over it a lot of nights. Now that it’s here it feels good. The excitement in the kids’ faces makes it all worth it,” said Gregg, who took the participants to the mall in a limo bus and also got them haircuts after.

“It’s been like heaven,” said shopping spree recipient Jakaiden Cole. “It’s something not everyone can experience and if you experience it, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. I’m really grateful to be here. My family has given me this opportunity, and you guys have given me this opportunity, and I’m just thankful, you know?”

“Ben is giving them an opportunity to just forget their troubles and what they might be thinking of and being a kid. It just makes me want to cry,” said Jakaiden and Ethan’s foster mom, Carol Robertson.

The whole experience was something that didn’t feel real until it actually happened for the teenagers.

“I thought they were joking. I was like, ‘Yeah, okay, sure,’ and then they came today, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re actually doing this. There’s a limo and everything?!’ said Jakaiden. “I’m like, ‘Oh my god, this can’t be happening.’ My hearts been beating like 30 miles per hour since.”

“I was surprised a little bit. As soon as a saw the limousine I was like, ‘Bet. It’s lit,’ said Ethan Pugel.

The day also marked the first time many of these kids had ever had new clothes.

“I felt excited,” said Pugel, talking about buying his first ever new pair of Air Jordans. “It was like butterflies in my tummy. I was like, ‘Gosh dang.’”

“I’m going to be a big dog. I’m going to be cool. I’m going to play it off. I’m going to try to play it off,” said Jakaiden of his new kicks with a big laugh.

The most important part of the day though we may not see immediately, but hopefully is seen in the future.

“Ben reaching out, each kid is going to remember. Someday they’re going to be positive and pay it forward,” said Carol.

Jakaiden sums up the message of the day best: “Everyone gets an opportunity, and I hope everyone takes it.”