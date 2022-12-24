In a social media post, Uiagalelei kept it simple saying, "Next stop, Corvallis."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two of the top quarterbacks in the country will reside in Oregon next season.

As first reported on Thursday night by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Clemson quarterback transfer DJ Uiagalelei officially committed to Oregon State on Saturday afternoon. In a social media post, Uiagalelei kept it simple saying, “Next stop, Corvallis.”

He is expected to compete with Ben Gulbranson, Oregon State’s starter for the second half of the season, for the starting quarterback job.

Uiagalelei comes to Oregon State after an up-and-down season at Clemson, which included him getting pulled multiple times. He started for the Tigers the past two seasons and also filled in for Trevor Lawrence when he had Covid during the 2020 season.

This season, the California native had 2,521 yards passing for 22 touchdowns and threw seven interceptions. He completed 62% of his passes and also had 545 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. Overall, Clemson went 11-2 this season and won the ACC Championship, one of the games in which Uiagalelei was pulled. In his tenure for the Tigers, Uiagalelei went 22-6 as a starter.

A five-star recruit out of high school, the quarterback has two years of eligibility remaining.

In an interesting twist, his younger brother Matayo, who’s a defensive end, committed to Oregon on Wednesday and will play for the Ducks next season.

The Pac-12 is set to be one of the premiere quarterback conferences in the country with Uiagalelei heading to Corvallis. Heisman winner Caleb Williams is set to return at USC, along with Bo Nix at Oregon and Michael Penix Jr. at Washington.