PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like many of us, Portland Trail Blazers' Zach Collins is spending much of his quarantine catching up on movies, books, and playing a lot of NBA2K.

Unlike many of us, he's still preparing for what he hopes will be a RipCity playoff push when, or if, basketball returns. He's still allowed to go into the Blazers' training facility several times a week to rehabilitate the shoulder he dislocated in late October.