PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two of the top college football players in the county in 2023 were in the Pacific Northwest, and one of them could be walking away with one of the most coveted awards in sports on Saturday.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. are two of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, which will be awarded Saturday night. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and Ohio St. receiver Marvin Harrsion Jr. are the other two candidates.

Nix threw for 4,145 yards and 40 touchdowns this season with a passer rating of 91.0, leading the Ducks to an 11-win season and an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl.

Penix Jr. racked up 4,218 yards through the air and 33 touchdowns, leading the Huskies to a 13-0 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

The award ceremony begins at 5 p.m. on ESPN.