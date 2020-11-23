Dallas advances 8-7 on penalties after 1-1 draw with Timbers

FC Dallas forward Fafa Picault, bottom, slide tackles Portland Timbers defender Pablo Bonilla, top, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jimmy Maurer stopped Jorge Villafana’s shootout attempt and FC Dallas advanced 8-7 on penalty kicks in the Major League Soccer playoffs after a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Sunday night.

Dallas will face the winner of Tuesday night’s match between the defending champion Seattle Sounders and LAFC in the Western Conference semifinals.

Villafana scored in the 81st minute to give Portland the lead, but 17-year-old Ricardo Pepi’s goal in stoppage time sent the match into extra time.