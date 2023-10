PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Damian Lillard and wife Kay’la are parting ways.

Court documents show the seven-time NBA all-star filed for divorce from his college sweetheart on Monday, less than a week after he was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The filing cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

The couple were married in 2021 and share three young children.