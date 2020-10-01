Damian Lillard new co-owner of McMinnville car dealership

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Damian Lillard now co-owns his very own car dealership!
A Toyota dealership in McMinnville announced the new ownership by the NBA star and his longtime friend and business partner, Brian Sanders on Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting. They also declared October 1 “Damian Lillard Day” to recognize the Blazers’ guard and celebrate the day.
