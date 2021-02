Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts after a foul in the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Moda Center on January 05, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Trail Blazer star Damian Lillard has been named an NBA Western Conference All-Star reserve for the 2021 game, the league announced Tuesday.

This is the fourth straight season and sixth time overall for the guard.

Lillard has led Rip City to an 18-12 start, which is the team’s best record through 30 games since the 2014-2015 season.

More to come.