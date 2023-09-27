PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s official. Damian Lillard is no longer a Portland Trail Blazer.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the seven-time all-star was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sept. 27.

The trade is part of a 3-team deal with the Bucks and the Phoenix Suns, Wojnarowski said.

In exchange for Lillard, the Trail Blazers receive Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton and Toumani Camara as well as Milwaukee’s 2029 unprotected 1st-round draft pick and unprotected Milwaukee swap rights in 2028 and 2030.

Lillard was drafted by the Blazers in 2012 with the sixth overall pick. He spent 11 seasons in Portland and is the franchise leader in points and 3-pointers.

This story will be updated.