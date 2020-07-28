Deschutes, Blazers usher revival of NBA’s season with beer collab

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers have teamed up with Deschutes Brewery to ring in the NBA’s revival—they’re launching a new game-time brew called Rip City Lager.

The beer will hit shelves this September, and will also be available on tap at certain tasting rooms in August.

For those who want to take it home, the can has two designs, in the theme of “home” and “away” jerseys. Both cans feature plaid patterns as a salute to late, longtime coach Dr. Jack Ramsay. He, of course, led the team to its 1977 NBA title.