Diego Valeri #8 of Portland Timbers takes a shot on goal during extra time of the 2021 MLS Cup final at Providence Park on December 11, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The 36-year-old midfielder will rejoin the club he began his professional career with

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After nine seasons in the Rose City, Diego Valeri appears to have played his last game with the Portland Timbers.

Sources confirm to KOIN 6 News that Valeri is rejoining the club he began his professional career with, Lanus in Argentina.

Valeri, or El Maestro as he was better known in Soccer City, USA, leaves Portland having scored 86 goals and logged 91 assists through his 262 regular-season games, 230 of which were starts.

This story will be updated.