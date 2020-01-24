Ducking Around: 2020 football schedule, hoops latest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The 2020 football schedule for the Oregon Ducks has been released, and there are some major match-ups to start getting excited about.

The Ducks schedule is highlighted with a face-off with Ohio State, who just reached the college football playoff, as well as the optimism that the Ducks could make it through conference play undefeated.

Joining Ducking Around is Scott Reed, a senior writer for Ducks Sports Authority. He breaks down the Ducks schedule and if he thinks the Ducks can make it through the season undefeated.

He also breaks down some of the latest recruiting news and we talk about the big-time performances with the men and women’s hoops teams.