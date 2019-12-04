Ducking Around: Can the Ducks knock off the Utes?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Ducks finished the regular season 10-2 after a win in the 123rd Civil War rivalry game against the Oregon State Beavers, and are now looking to the next hurdle: the Utes.

This wasn’t the Ducks’ most impressive win, but they were able to send the seniors out of Autzen Stadium with a win.

Now, the Ducks prepare to face off against the Utah Utes, who are ranked at No. 5 in the country. If the Ducks win, they will find themselves winners of the Pac-12 conference.

Joining the Ducking Around Podcast is Scott Reed, a senior writer for Ducks Sports Authority, and Dale Newton, also a staff writer for Ducks Sports Authority. They both break down the PAC-12 championship game and the Ducks chances to walk away with a win.

Listen to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify or Podbean, or listen to it below