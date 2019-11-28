Ducking Around: Civil War edition

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Ducks’ playoff hopes slipped away last week when they fell on the road to the Arizona State Sun Devils 31-28.

Though the playoffs are now out of the picture, the Ducks could still win the conference in the next two weeks; however, they cannot overlook the Oregon State Beavers, who are much improved from the last few meetings.

The Civil War between these two rivals is full of high energy and tons of hard hits and some really physical football.

The Ducks dominated last year’s Civil War match up 55-15 and have won the last two by a score 124-25.

Joining Ducking Around is Scott Reed, a senior writer for Ducks Sports Authority. He breaks down the ugly loss to ASU, and also talks about the Civil War match up and why the Beavers could give the Ducks some problems.

Listen to the podcast on iTunes, GooglePlay, Spotify or Podbean, or listen to it below

