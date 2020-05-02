Ducking Around: Ducks head to the pros

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The 2020 NFL draft is wrapped up and many young stars are now getting a chance to live out their childhood dreams of becoming NFL players.

Among those drafted and signed to NFL teams were a handful of the Oregon Ducks. Former star quarterback Justin Herbert had the spotlight among all the Duck players as he was drafted sixth overall to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Joining Ducking Around is former KVAL reporter and play-by-play broadcaster Preston Hiefield. He joins the show and gives his thoughts on those who were drafted, and he also breaks down which players he thinks could make the biggest immediate impact for their team.