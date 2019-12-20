Ducking Around: Early signing day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Despite all eyes on the upcoming Rose Bowl following Oregon’s dominating win over the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship Game, the Ducks managed to take a quick break away from the on-field action to focus on the early signing day period.

The Ducks landed some big-time talent and key pieces for the team as they seek to continue to build a dominating program once again.

Joining Ducking Around is Scott Reed, a senior writer for Ducks Sports Authority. He breaks down the successful early signing day and what it means for the Ducks going forward.

He also gives his analysis on which players can come in and make immediate impacts on both sides of the ball.

Listen to the full podcast below or download it now on iTunes, Podbean or Spotify