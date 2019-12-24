Ducking Around: Gearing up for the Rose Bowl

Live Now
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Ducks are gearing up for their shot to win the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day against the eighth-ranked Wisconsin Badgers. 

Joining Ducking Around is Scott Reed, a senior writer for Ducks Sports Authority. Reed breaks down Oregon’s odds against the Badgers.

He also gives his predictions and surprise players to watch out for this game.

