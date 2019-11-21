Ducking Around: Keeping focus

PORTLAND (KOIN) – Another dominate performance for the Oregon Ducks as they took care of the Arizona Wildcats 34-6 and extended their winning streak to nine games. The Ducks star QB Justin Herbert threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns in that victory.

Now, the Ducks travel down to Tempe to take on the Sun Devils, who have lost four out of their last five games.

Joining Ducking Around is Scott Reed, a senior writer for Ducks Sports Authority. He joins the show and gives the latest news and notes around the Ducks football program. More importantly, Scott breaks down the impact of Mychah Pittman’s season-ending injury and what this is going to mean for the Ducks offense going forward.

Also, a Joe Fischer, a producer and reporter for 1080theFan gives us some scenarios that could happen that could potentially keep the Ducks out of the playoffs as well as help them get in.

