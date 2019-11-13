Ducking Around: Gearing up for the Wildcats

Closings
Every game from here on out is critical in some way for the Ducks as they continue to march toward the College Football Playoffs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After having the weekend off due to a bye week, the Oregon Ducks are back in action Saturday against the struggling Arizona Wildcats. 

Last season, the Ducks were dominated by the Wildcats in a 44-17 loss in Tucson. The Wildcats star running back J.J. Taylor racked up 212 yards and two touchdowns. But, the Wildcats look much different this year, with identity issues and a struggling defense the Ducks look to take full advantage of a hurting team. 

With the Ducks landing the No. 6 spot in the latest College Football Playoffs rankings, they are looking to continue their dominance in conference play in hopes of outlasting the other top-rated teams and finding themselves a spot in the playoffs.

Joining the Ducking Around Podcast is Scott Reed, a senior writer for Ducks Sports Authority. He breaks down the latest News and Notes, and gives us his thoughts on this matchup against the Wildcats and why it will be much different than last season. 

Also, Joe Fischer, a producer and sports reporter for 1080TheFan, gives us his film analysis on the Wildcats team and how the Ducks can come away with a victory.  

Listen to the podcast on iTunesGooglePlaySpotify or Podbean, or listen to it below:

