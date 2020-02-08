Ducking Around: Signing day wrap up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Ducks have wrapped up the 2020 signing day with some big-time signees who will certainly make a huge impact and continue the programs winning ways.

Joining Ducking Around is Scott Reed, a senior writer for Ducks Sports Authority. He breaks down the 2020 recruiting class, the surprise signees, and how he sees this group progresses over time and how they will look in the next few years as Ducks.

