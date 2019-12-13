Ducking Around: The search for a new OC

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When it mattered the most, the Ducks showed up. After dominating fifth-ranked Utah 37-15 last week, the Ducks are Pac-12 champions for the first time since 2014.

Now, the Ducks are extending their season with the Rose Bowl, where they will take on the eighth-ranked Wisconsin Badgers.

Joining Ducking Around is Scott Reed, a senior writer for Ducks Sports Authority. He breaks down the dominant performance from the Ducks in the championship game as well as what it means moving forward in the Rose Bowl.

Also, with Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo departing for a head coaching job at UNLV, the Ducks are going to need to fill this position and soon. Reed gives us the latest news on who the new coach might be.

Listen to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify or Podbean, or listen below