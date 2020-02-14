Ducking Around: Time to panic?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After putting together another huge recruiting class, the momentum continued to build for the Ducks both on the field and in the recruiting trail. But earlier this week, the Ducks took a major blow to their football program.

One of the best recruiters in all of college football, former Oregon cornerback coach Donte Williams has decided to take his talents to the University of Southern California for a similar role with the conference rival.

Joining Ducking Around is Scott Reed, a senior writer for Ducks Sports Authority. He breaks down the impact this is going to have on the program and what this means going forward when it comes to recruiting.