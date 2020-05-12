Ducking Around: What will the college football season look like?

PORTLAND (KOIN) – The Ducks open up the 2020 football season with some major games but, the one that sticks out the most is the match up with the Ohio State University.

Though this is one of the most anticipated match-ups the entire football season, the possibility of it being played with no fans is very high.

Joining Ducking Around is former 1080 the Fan broadcaster Preston Hiefield. He breaks down what college football could be this season with states not allowing large crowds and how much different things could be.