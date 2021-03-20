Ducks advance after VCU leaves tournament due to COVID protocols

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 24: The Oregon Ducks mascot celebrates after defeating the UC Irvine Anteaters during the second round of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at SAP Center on March 24, 2019 in San Jose, California. Oregon defeated UC Irvine 73-54. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — VCU has been pulled from the NCAA Tournament because of COVID-19 protocols.

The NCAA says the 10th-seeded Rams’ first-round game Saturday against Oregon has been declared a no-contest.

The seventh-seeded Ducks will advance to the second round without playing.

The announcement came a little more than three hours before the teams were set to play in the West Region. The NCAA didn’t offer specific details, citing privacy concerns, and said that the decision came after consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department.

“The NCAA and the committee regret that VCU’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate,” the statement read.