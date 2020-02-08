Ducks, Beavers hoops to come face-to-face this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Ducks and Beavers men’s basketball teams have faced off 352 total times in the Civil War, but Saturday’s game could be one for the books.

The Beavers currently lead the series 189-163 over the Ducks and both are looking to improve their conference record Saturday night at Gill Coliseum.

The Ducks are currently tied with Colorado for the No. 1 spot in the conference after dropping a tough game on the road to the Stanford Cardinal. But, they have a two-game losing streak to the Beavers after struggling against them last season.

For the Beavers, it has been a disappointing season so far. They have won just one out of their last six games and are currently sitting at the 11th spot in the conference. Tres Tinkle continues to be a bright spot for the Beavers as he is currently averaging 19.2 points and 6.8 rebounds a game.

Both teams are looking to answer back after both teams coming off losses.

Tip-off is Saturday, 7:30 p.m. at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.