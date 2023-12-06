PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The rivalry is back on.

Despite Oregon leaving for the Big Ten in 2024, the Ducks and Beavers football rivalry will indeed play next season and beyond, according to a report from John Canzano.

Oregon will play at Reser Stadium in Corvallis next season on Sept. 14, 2024. Oregon State is scheduled to play the Ducks in Eugene in 2025, the report says. Future games will be played in a home-and-home fashion.

The Ducks were originally slated to host Boise State on Sept. 14 and Texas Tech on Sept. 7. According to Canzano, Boise St. agreed to instead visit Eugene one week earlier on Sept. 7. Texas Tech, on the other hand, is now scheduled to play at Washington State on Sept. 14.