Ducks’ Brady Breeze ‘repping for rare diseases’ at pro day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When former Oregon safety Brady Breeze goes through the reps on his pro day, it’s not just his draft stock he’s hoping benefits.

The 2020 Rose Bowl Defensive MVP is ‘repping for rare diseases’ at the Oregon Pro Day.

“I’m really excited that I have the opportunity to help people who have rare diseases,” Breeze said.

Through Uplifting Athletes, people who want to participate can pledge a dollar amount for each bench press he does. The 6-foot, 204-pound safety estimates on the pledge page he’ll be doing about 20 reps. At its current amount, each rep would be worth about $282.

“There’s a lot of people who have reached out to me and thanked me for doing it,” Breeze shared. “They’re rare diseases for a reason. People don’t know they exist until they get a note from the doctor.”

“I really want to help those people out that have diseases that aren’t recognized as much.”

Breeze isn’t the only athlete dedicating their ‘Reps to Rare Diseases.’ More than 50 college athletes are dedicating their pro day reps to Uplifting Athletes and their mission to inspire the Rare Disease Community with hope through the power of sport.

As Breeze dedicates his pro day for a purpose bigger than himself, he’s also calling for old rivalries to be put aside.

“I just want to help in any way I can. I feel like trying to use my platform to help a lot of people. Whether they’re Ducks fans, Beavers fans, whatever, we’re all on the same team and that team is humanity.”

If you’d like to get involved in Breeze’s campaign, click here.