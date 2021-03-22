Ducks dominate 2nd-seeded Hawkeyes to advance to Sweet 16

Oregon guard Will Richardson (0) drives on Iowa center Luka Garza (55) during the second half of a men’s college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After the first game against VCU was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, the Oregon Ducks were back in action against the second-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes and dominated the Hawkeyes 95-80.

The Ducks didn’t miss a beat as every starter scored in double figures and the Ducks defense and elite shooting were on full display.

The Ducks now advance to the Sweet Sixteen and will face either Kansas or Southern Cal.

@OregonMBB is back in #Sweet16 for 5th time under Dana Alman. And they do it with their most efficient offensive performance of the season. Quite impressive!

95-80 the final over 2-seed @IowaHoops — Adam Bjaranson (@AdamKOIN6) March 22, 2021

FINAL | No. 7 #GoDucks 95, No. 2 Iowa 80



Ducks dominate whistle to whistle and Dana Altman is on to the Sweet 16 yet again — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) March 22, 2021

OREGON WINS!



Ducks knock off the Second seeded Iowa Hawkeyes 95-80 to advance to the Sweet 16!!#GoDucks — Marcus Greaves (@MarcusGreaves_) March 22, 2021

Oregon’s win comes after the team was automatically entered to the next round after VCU dropped out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Oregon State is also entering the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1982.