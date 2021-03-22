Ducks dominate 2nd-seeded Hawkeyes to advance to Sweet 16

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Oregon guard Will Richardson (0) drives on Iowa center Luka Garza (55) during the second half of a men’s college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After the first game against VCU was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, the Oregon Ducks were back in action against the second-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes and dominated the Hawkeyes 95-80.

The Ducks didn’t miss a beat as every starter scored in double figures and the Ducks defense and elite shooting were on full display.

The Ducks now advance to the Sweet Sixteen and will face either Kansas or Southern Cal.

Oregon’s win comes after the team was automatically entered to the next round after VCU dropped out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Oregon State is also entering the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1982.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss