Ducks dominate 2nd-seeded Hawkeyes to advance to Sweet 16

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After the first game against VCU was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, the Oregon Ducks were back in action against the second-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes and dominated the Hawkeyes 95-80.
The Ducks didn’t miss a beat as every starter scored in double figures and the Ducks defense and elite shooting were on full display.
The Ducks now advance to the Sweet Sixteen and will face either Kansas or Southern Cal.
Oregon’s win comes after the team was automatically entered to the next round after VCU dropped out due to COVID-19 protocols.
Meanwhile, Oregon State is also entering the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1982.