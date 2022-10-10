Ducks go pink for for breast cancer awareness

This will be the first time in eight years Oregon has added pink to their football uniforms.

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) – After another dominant victory on Saturday that gave University of Oregon Football their fifth straight win, the Ducks will head into their bye week with a huge matchup looming on the other side.

Undefeated UCLA, who is coached by former Duck Chip Kelly, visits Eugene on Oct. 22 and the game figures to garner a good amount of national attention.

Capitalizing on this, the Ducks will take the field with pink-accented uniforms in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, something they did in 2013 and repeated in 2014.

The University of Oregon announced on Oct.10, 2022 that they will wear pink-accented uniforms against UCLA in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Courtesy- University of Oregon Football.

With Nike founder Phil Knight being a proud University of Oregon alumnus, it is no surprise when the Ducks break out unique and innovative uniforms, but this will be the first time that they have done so to bring awareness to a charity cause since 2017, when Oregon wore custom uniforms dedicated to Youth Cancer Awareness Month.