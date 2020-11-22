Ducks hold off Chip Kelly & UCLA for 38-35 final

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Shough threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns and No. 11 Oregon held off short-handed UCLA 38-35 on Saturday to remain undefeated.
At 3-0, Oregon solidified its spot atop the Pac-12 North. Devon Williams had six catches for 123 yards, including a 19-yarder for a score and a 49-yard reception that helped set up a third-quarter score. UCLA fell to 1-2.
The Bruins had several players out because of COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing, including starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Redshirt freshman Chase Griffin started.
