Ducks hold off Chip Kelly & UCLA for 38-35 final

Oregon’s Devon Williams pulls down in a Tyler Shough pass for a touchdown against UCLA during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Shough threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns and No. 11 Oregon held off short-handed UCLA 38-35 on Saturday to remain undefeated.

That’ll do it from Autzen! #GoDucks hold off Chip Kelly & UCLA – 38-35 the final



Oregon moves to 3-0 on the season pic.twitter.com/o5aOBiJFnE — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) November 22, 2020

At 3-0, Oregon solidified its spot atop the Pac-12 North. Devon Williams had six catches for 123 yards, including a 19-yarder for a score and a 49-yard reception that helped set up a third-quarter score. UCLA fell to 1-2.

The Bruins had several players out because of COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing, including starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Redshirt freshman Chase Griffin started.