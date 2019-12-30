Ducks host Media Day at the Rose Bowl

Three sets of brothers will be playing for the Ducks in the 2020 Rose Bowl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6’s AJ McCord catches up with the Faoliu brothers during the Ducks Media Day ahead of Wednesday’s Rose Bowl game against the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers.

Three sets of brothers will be playing for the No. 6 Ducks in the 2020 Rose Bowl, two of them are Southern California natives.

Quarterback Justin Herbert and his brother Patrick are from Eugene, while Austin and Andrew Faouliu from Carson, California, and Troy and Travis Dye from Norco, California.