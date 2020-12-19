Ducks knock off unbeaten Trojans in Pac-12 championship

Travis Dye #26 of the Oregon Ducks carries the ball for a first down during the first quarter against the USC Trojans in the PAC 12 2020 Football Championship at United Airlines Field at the Coliseum on December 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Ducks weren’t really given much of a chance to beat the undefeated USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship game.

But no one told the Ducks that.

Oregon combined stifling defense with quick strike offense to upend the Trojans, 31-24. They scored a little more than a minute into the game and never looked back.

They led 21-14 at the half and extended it to 28-17 after three quarters.

