Ducks knock off unbeaten Trojans in Pac-12 championship

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Ducks weren’t really given much of a chance to beat the undefeated USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship game.
But no one told the Ducks that.
Oregon combined stifling defense with quick strike offense to upend the Trojans, 31-24. They scored a little more than a minute into the game and never looked back.
They led 21-14 at the half and extended it to 28-17 after three quarters.
More details soon.
