Ducks knock off unbeaten Trojans in Pac-12 championship

Oregon led the entire game

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Travis Dye #26 of the Oregon Ducks carries the ball for a first down during the first quarter against the USC Trojans in the PAC 12 2020 Football Championship at United Airlines Field at the Coliseum on December 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Ducks weren’t really given much of a chance to beat the undefeated USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship game.

But no one told the Ducks that.

Oregon combined stifling defense with quick strike offense to upend the Trojans, 31-24. They scored a little more than a minute into the game and never looked back.

They led 21-14 at the half and extended it to 28-17 after three quarters.

More details soon.

  • Travis Dye #26 of the Oregon Ducks carries the ball for a first down during the first quarter against the USC Trojans in the PAC 12 2020 Football Championship at United Airlines Field at the Coliseum on December 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • Hunter Kampmoyer #48 of the Oregon Ducks makes a catch for a touchdown in front of Chris Steele #8 of the USC Trojans, to take a 14-0 lead, during the first quarter in the PAC 12 2020 Football Championship at United Airlines Field at the Coliseum on December 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • Deommodore Lenoir #0 of the Oregon Ducks intercepts a pass to Tyler Vaughns #21 of the USC Trojans during the first quarter in the PAC 12 2020 Football Championship at United Airlines Field at the Coliseum on December 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

