Ducks land #6 spot on latest CFB Playoff rankings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Ducks have landed in the top 10 in the second round of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2019 season.

The rankings, which dropped on Tuesday after Louisana State University dominated Alabama on the road in Bryant-Denny Stadium over the weekend, have the Ducks sitting at No. 6.

The Ohio State Buckeyes dropped to No. 2, but are more than capable of climbing back to the top after being leapt over by the LSU Tigers to the No. 1 spot.

The Ducks have a record of 8-1, with their only loss coming in the first game of the season to Auburn, who fell just short to the top-rated LSU Tigers to the third spot.

The Ducks still control their fate as they have three games remaining in the regular season against Arizona, Arizona State and Oregon State. If the Ducks win out, they will face Utah in the PAC-12 Championship game and the winner could land a spot in the College Football Playoffs.