Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Ducks looking for 3rd Pac-12 title win, Rose Bowl spot

Sports

Ducks have won eight of the past 11 in the series but lost 32-25 last year on the road

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KOIN/AP) — The countdown is on to the Pac-12 Championship Game between No. 13 Oregon and No. 5 Utah.

The Ducks are looking for their third win in the title game and a spot in the Rose Bowl. The Ducks have won eight of the past 11 in the series but lost 32-25 last year on the road.

Meanwhile, the Utes are looking to win their first Pac-12 championship since joining the conference in 2011 and a possible spot in the four-team National Championship playoff.

AJ McCord is in Santa Clara with the latest on the Ducks’ road to the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pac-12 Championship Game

More Pac-12 Championship Game

AJ in Action

More AJ in Action

Athlete of the Week

More Athlete of the Week

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget