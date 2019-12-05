Ducks looking for 3rd Pac-12 title win, Rose Bowl spot

Ducks have won eight of the past 11 in the series but lost 32-25 last year on the road

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KOIN/AP) — The countdown is on to the Pac-12 Championship Game between No. 13 Oregon and No. 5 Utah.

The Ducks are looking for their third win in the title game and a spot in the Rose Bowl. The Ducks have won eight of the past 11 in the series but lost 32-25 last year on the road.

Meanwhile, the Utes are looking to win their first Pac-12 championship since joining the conference in 2011 and a possible spot in the four-team National Championship playoff.

AJ McCord is in Santa Clara with the latest on the Ducks’ road to the Pac-12 Championship Game.